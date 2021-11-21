Give the Gift of Life this Holiday Season: Donate Blood in the Shoreline Area



At this time, all donors must be 18 or older, and must have an appointment at any Pop-Up or permanent donor facility -- No walk-ups.





Most healthy adults are eligible prospective donors, but everyone is screened for travel and medication histories that might cause a deferral.





Recent COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters do not affect one's ability to donate blood.



Upcoming Pop-Up dates and locations include:

Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24: Laurel Place, at 145th St and Linden Pl

Tuesday, November 30 and Wednesday, December 1: Nile Shrine, in Mountlake Terrace

Wednesday, December 1: Lynnwood Convention Center

Thursday, December 9, Friday, December 10, Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14: Edmonds Waterfront Center (Edmond Senior Center)

Thursday, December 16 and Saturday, December 18: LDS Shoreline Stake, 102 N 132nd St

Bloodworks' nearby permanent sites are in Lynnwood, at the corner of SR 99 and 196th, and at 10357 Stone Ave N in Seattle.








