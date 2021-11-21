Give the Gift of Life this Holiday Season: Donate Blood in the Shoreline Area

Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Tom Petersen

Bloodworks Northwest will have several "Pop-Up" donation sites operating from Thanksgiving week to Christmas in or near Shoreline. 

Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7778.

At this time, all donors must be 18 or older, and must have an appointment at any Pop-Up or permanent donor facility -- No walk-ups. 

Most healthy adults are eligible prospective donors, but everyone is screened for travel and medication histories that might cause a deferral. 

Recent COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters do not affect one's ability to donate blood.
 
Upcoming Pop-Up dates and locations include:
  • Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24: Laurel Place, at 145th St and Linden Pl
  • Tuesday, November 30 and Wednesday, December 1: Nile Shrine, in Mountlake Terrace
  • Wednesday, December 1: Lynnwood Convention Center
  • Thursday, December 9, Friday, December 10, Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14: Edmonds Waterfront Center (Edmond Senior Center)
  • Thursday, December 16 and Saturday, December 18: LDS Shoreline Stake, 102 N 132nd St

Bloodworks' nearby permanent sites are in Lynnwood, at the corner of SR 99 and 196th, and at 10357 Stone Ave N in Seattle.



