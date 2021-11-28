Guess what a "Road Closed" sign means



Ok. This is a test. What does a "Road Closed" sign mean?





Give up?





It means the road is closed.









The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says "Please do NOT drive on a road that has been closed. If the sign is still up, the road is still closed, even if there is no water."





This advice is good for all counties.













There have been reports from Whatcom County Sunday afternoon of drivers needing help after driving past Road Closed signs and finding themselves in dangerous situations.