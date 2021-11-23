Second dose clinic for 5-11 year olds December 4-5 at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
This is only for children ages 5-11 who received their 1st dose at the November 6-7 clinic at SCC. They will not be giving out first doses at this clinic.
This 2nd dose clinic will use the same schedule as the first clinic. You should arrive within the blocks of time scheduled below for your child’s school.
Saturday, December 4
- Briarcrest Elementary: 9:00AM – 10:30AM
- Brookside Elementary: 10:30AM – 12:00PM
- Cascade K-8: 9:00AM – 12:00PM
- Lake Forest Park Elementary: 12:30PM – 3:30PM
- Meridian Park Elementary: 3:30PM – 5:00PM
Sunday, December 5
- Parkwood Elementary: 9:00AM – 10:30AM
- Ridgecrest Elementary: 10:30AM – 12:00PM
- Home Education Exchange and Edwin Pratt ELC: 9:00AM – 12:00PM
- Echo Lake Elementary: 12:30PM – 1:30PM
- Syre Elementary: 1:30PM – 3:30PM
- Highland Terrace Elementary: 3:30PM – 5:00PM
If your child received their 1st dose at the first clinic and you are not able to attend the 2nd dose clinic on December 4-5, or you need to schedule a 1st dose appointment, you can schedule an appointment by following the instructions linked here or calling 1-844-520-8700.
Your phone number will be added to their call-back appointment system and they will call or text when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment.
When scheduling, you will want to select the “Shoreline North King County Site,” which is the site located at Shoreline Community College.
Appointments for ages 12 and up and boosters can also be made this way.
