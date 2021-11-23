Second dose clinic for 5-11 year olds December 4-5 at Shoreline Community College

If your 5-11 year-old child received their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the November 6-7, 2021 clinic offered by the Shoreline Fire Department and UW Medicine at Shoreline Community College (SCC), a follow-up clinic to provide 2nd doses is planned for the weekend of December 4-5 at SCC.









This 2nd dose clinic will use the same schedule as the first clinic. You should arrive within the blocks of time scheduled below for your child’s school.



Saturday, December 4

Briarcrest Elementary: 9:00AM – 10:30AM

Brookside Elementary: 10:30AM – 12:00PM

Cascade K-8: 9:00AM – 12:00PM

Lake Forest Park Elementary: 12:30PM – 3:30PM

Meridian Park Elementary: 3:30PM – 5:00PM This is only for children ages 5-11 who received their 1st dose at the November 6-7 clinic at SCC. They will not be giving out first doses at this clinic.This 2nd dose clinic will use the same schedule as the first clinic. You should arrive within the blocks of time scheduled below for your child’s school.

Sunday, December 5

Parkwood Elementary: 9:00AM – 10:30AM

Ridgecrest Elementary: 10:30AM – 12:00PM

Home Education Exchange and Edwin Pratt ELC: 9:00AM – 12:00PM

Echo Lake Elementary: 12:30PM – 1:30PM

Syre Elementary: 1:30PM – 3:30PM

Highland Terrace Elementary: 3:30PM – 5:00PM

If your child received their 1st dose at the first clinic and you are not able to attend the 2nd dose clinic on December 4-5, or you need to schedule a 1st dose appointment, you can schedule an appointment by following the instructions linked here or calling 1-844-520-8700.





Your phone number will be added to their call-back appointment system and they will call or text when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment.





When scheduling, you will want to select the “Shoreline North King County Site,” which is the site located at Shoreline Community College.





Appointments for ages 12 and up and boosters can also be made this way.











