Shoreline Planning Commission meeting Thursday will consider tree codes and MUR 70 zone regulations
Monday, November 29, 2021
The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting is Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7 - 9pm online.
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 831 8929 9735)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- 2021 Development Code Amendments - Batch #2 - Tree Amendments
- MUR 70' Zone Development Regulations Discussion
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, November 4, 2021
About the Planning Commission
Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
Agenda: 12022021 PC Agenda
