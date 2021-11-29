Shoreline Planning Commission meeting Thursday will consider tree codes and MUR 70 zone regulations

Monday, November 29, 2021


The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting is Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7 - 9pm online.
To make comments:
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet

About the Planning Commission

Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
Agenda: 12022021 PC Agenda



