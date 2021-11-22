Poinsettias at Sky

Monday, November 22, 2021

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I always think of these at Christmas - so cold weather plants. But they are actually native to warm countries.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I was told to put them in a closet to go dormant after their leaves started to fall. Supposedly I could take them out of the closet after a number of months and bring them back to life and color.

Didn't work but I did end up with a fair amount of dirt on the closet floor. Fortunately Sky is there with a large supply each year.

