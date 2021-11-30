Case updates November 28, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The Delta variant is still the biggest concern in WA.
The omicron variant has not been detected in 
Washington but UW researchers are watching for it.
Booster shots have been approved for all who are 18 and over. Contact your local pharmacy or clinic. 

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States

  • Total cases 48,160,971 - 31,077 new     
  • Total deaths 776,703 - 104 new   

Washington state

  • Total confirmed cases 680,127  - 4,395 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 42,834  - 334 new     
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.0%
  • Total deaths 9,257  - 49 new   


Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 162,816 -  1,027 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,798 -   47 new  
  • Total deaths 2,084 -  5 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 40,246  -  328 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,867  -   12 new    
  • Total deaths 516  -   2 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,559 - 23 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 247 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: MODERATE 

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 545 - 6 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: MODERATE

