Case updates November 28, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
The Delta variant is still the biggest concern in WA.
The omicron variant has not been detected in
Washington but UW researchers are watching for it.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 48,160,971 - 31,077 new
- Total deaths 776,703 - 104 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 680,127 - 4,395 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,834 - 334 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.0%
- Total deaths 9,257 - 49 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 162,816 - 1,027 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,798 - 47 new
- Total deaths 2,084 - 5 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 40,246 - 328 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,867 - 12 new
- Total deaths 516 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,559 - 23 new
- Total hospitalizations 247 - 1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: MODERATE
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 545 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: MODERATE
