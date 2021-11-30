Best fiction and nonfiction of 2021 from the King County Library System

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Best fiction of 2021
The King County Library System (KCLS) released its 2021 Best Books. The annual list reveals KCLS’ top 100 books of the year, and includes 25 titles in each of the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children and teen.

Best Books are nominated by KCLS librarians and staff members across the System who, collectively, read thousands of books each year. A selection committee then reviews the submissions and determines the final list. The 386 nominations received this year span a range of genres and interests, from memoirs and world history to poetry, graphic novels and science fiction.

See the full fiction list here.
Best nonfiction books of 2021

“This year’s list represents a great selection of diverse titles and formats including several graphic novels," stated KCLS Director of Collection Management Services Tracey Thompson. "We hope you enjoy digging into some of our favorite books, and perhaps, discover a new one of your own!”

The full nonfiction list is here



