Your power strips can kill you - learn how to use them

Power strips - graphic via Northshore Fire

Northshore Fire offers these important safety tips









Your power strip can only draw so much electricity without getting overloaded.





If you plug too many high powered things such as a space heater, microwave or another power strip that has multiple things plugged in (called “daisy-chaining”), it can overheat the power strip, or the wall outlet and cause a fire.





Small devices such as phone chargers, TV’s, computers, lamps and radios are safe.





The general rule is if the device can heat (coffee maker, toaster, microwave) or cool (air conditioner, fridge, freezer) then those appliances must plug directly into a wall socket.





According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), over 3,300 home fires originate in extension cords and power strips each year, killing 50 and injuring 270 more.