See's seasonal candy store opens in Ballinger Village for the holidays
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Photo by Melanie Roger
A See’s Candies seasonal holiday store is officially open for business in Shoreline. It is located in Ballinger Village, at 20130 Ballinger Way NE, near Thriftway and Starbucks.
It features a selection of our best sellers, like our boxed chocolates, peanut brittle, truffles, nuts and chews, lollipops, and sugar free candy. All perfect for the holiday season!
Photo by Melanie Roger
They are excited to be here in town and said there is potential for them to become a permanent feature if things go well.
The best chocolate and candy in Shoreline can be found at See's Candies where you always get a free sample and friendly customer service.
Shop hours are 10am to 6pm Monday - Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.
Come on into your Shoreline See's Candies chocolate shop today! See's Candies has been around for 90+ years- and once you taste our candies and chocolates, you'll know why.
