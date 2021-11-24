Several overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange

SR 104 and I-5 interchange Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the State Route 104 and Interstate 5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the State Route 104 and Interstate 5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension













All eastbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8pm nightly Monday, November 29 through the morning of Friday, December 3, 2021 -- and reopen at 4:30am the following morning.All westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8pm nightly Monday, November 29 through the morning of Thursday, December 2 -- and reopen at 4:30am the following morning.The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday, November 29 through the morning of Friday, December 3, 2021.Marked detours will be in place during the closures.