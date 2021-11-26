Big crowd for the Turkey Day Fun Run

Photos by Wayne Pridemore





A large crowd of runners participated in the Turkey Day Fun Run, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA).









Runners gathered at the entrance to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and were sent out in groups. The route went north on 20th Ave NW then through adjacent neighborhoods west of 20th to circle back to the start.









Costumes were encouraged, as were masks. Some came in organized groups, other participated as individuals.









The rain held off for this early morning exercise and as always, people enjoyed just being outside.





The Fun Run is an annual event of the RBCA.











