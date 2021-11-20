Former Shoreline Community College baseball player drafted by Milwaukee Brewers

Zane Zurbrugg played for the SCC Dolphins

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College

Shoreline Dolphins outfielder Zane Zurbrugg was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 27th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. Zurbrugg played two seasons for the Phins in 2018 and 2019. Shoreline Dolphins outfielder Zane Zurbrugg was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 27th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. Zurbrugg played two seasons for the Phins in 2018 and 2019.

“He is a savvy player who sacrificed and worked hard for this opportunity with the MLB and the Brewers,” said Ben Reindel, Athletics Coordinator and Head Softball Coach. “He battled several injuries that put him on the bench, but kept a positive attitude throughout. When he got back to full health and had a chance to show what he can do, he made the most of it.”

“Zane has worked himself to a position to be proud of,” said Reindel. “We here in Phin Nation are extremely proud and will be rooting Zane on his whole career. Go Brewers!”

In 2019, Zurbrugg earned First Team All-Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) North Outfield honors as well as First Team All-Region American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Northwest honors. He hit .385, which put him in 2nd in the entire NWAC in batting average. Zurbrugg also reached an on-base percentage of .488, which placed him 4th in NWAC, and a .533 slugging percentage, which put him in 10th in NWAC.After suffering knee and hip injuries during his freshman year, 2019 was Zurbrugg’s first fully healthy season playing for the Dolphins, and he entered the season ready to prove his ability.A natural athlete, Zurbrugg throws 90+ miles per hour from the outfield and routinely makes infield ground outs into singles. He was recruited to Shoreline from Bremerton High School.