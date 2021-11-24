Case updates November 22, 2021 - Lake Forest Park transmission rate drops to Moderate for the first time
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 47,813,785 - 162,204 new
- Total deaths 772,180 - 1,230 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 674,917 - 819 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,433 - 63 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.2%
- Total deaths 9,177 - 38 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 161,633 - 100 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,743 - 9 new
- Total deaths 2,076 - 6 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,864 - 23 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,855 - 2 new
- Total deaths 514 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,533 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - -1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 539 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: MODERATE
0 comments:
Post a Comment