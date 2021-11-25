Shoreline Police: Mr. Sticky Fingers met the police after a spree

You know those demo phones at the wireless stores that are attached to security cables?





Well, they were made for guys like Mr. Sticky Fingers, who we caught by the way.





But, the cell store wasn’t his first stop on the stealing train.



On October 19, 2021, at 9:53am, King County deputies responded to a grocery store in the 18300 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.



Employees called 911 to say that a male began throwing items inside the grocery store and damaging merchandise. He ran from the store before deputies arrived.



The male then entered a nearby cellular phone store. Arriving deputies were flagged down by an employee, who said the male ripped a cellphone from the display and took it as he ran to a nearby drug store.





Suspect was taken into custody The suspect's description matched the male who had damaged merchandise at the grocery store. Deputies made their way to the drug store and located the suspect, who just happened to be walking out with a handful of stolen merchandise.



A deputy followed the suspect out to the parking lot and immediately took him into custody. Deputies spoke with the drug store employees, who told them that the suspect had been previously trespassed from the store, meaning he is not allowed to enter.



The suspect was also positively identified by the employee of the cellular phone store as the same person who shoplifted the $150 phone.



The suspect was formally trespassed from the two other stores, transported, and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail on charges of Theft in the Third Degree and Trespass in the First Degree.





As a reminder, we do not show suspect‘s faces until they have been formally charged.







--King County Sheriff's Office











