It’s a Pajama Party in Richmond Beach -Turkey Day Fun Run

Richmond Beach Community Association’s Turkey Day Fun Run

It’s a Pajama Party in Richmond Beach





By Teresa Pape

RBCA Executive Director

Barre 3 Edmonds

Beach House Greetings

Campbell Volkswagen and Nissan

Cascade Fusion

Cori Whitaker Homes

Don Wilson Photography

Golden Insurance LLC

Goldfish Swim School

Gorgeous Gardens

Jack Malek, Windermere Real Estate

James Alan Salon and Spa

Lowe Orthodontics

Rachel Alexander, State Farm

Ryan Carlson, American Family Insurance

Scott Piteo Graphics

Shoreline Chiropractic

Streetzeria

The Christophilis Team

Tradewinds Capital Management

TriStar Team

Vivian Peterson, Windermere Shoreline Real Estate

Walnut Street Coffee

Volunteers are needed

If your teen is still in need of Community Service Volunteer Hours, we can use them to help us with course monitoring and more. For more information, email Executive Director Teresa Pape at execdirector@richmondbeachwa.org

Sleep, run, eat, repeat. It’s time for RBCA’s 15th annual Turkey Day Fun Run taking place at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Plan to arrive between 8:30am and 9:15am. This year’s theme is Pajama Party!Due to health and safety guidelines, there will be staggered rolling wave start times. To encourage social distancing, the first wave will begin at 8:45am and then more waves will start every few minutes. Roads along 20th Ave NW will be closed by 8:15am. Please be aware of participants as you arrive and leave the area. Masks will be required at the start and finish lines.This is a free event, although a $5 donation per participant is encouraged. There is no need to pre-register – simply show up ready to party! Barre 3 of Edmonds will have water waiting for you at the finish while supplies last.Long-sleeve T-shirts commemorating the 2021 Richmond Beach Turkey Day Fun Run will be for sale at the event for $25.We thank the many local sponsors for their support