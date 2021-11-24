It’s a Pajama Party in Richmond Beach -Turkey Day Fun Run
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Richmond Beach Community Association’s Turkey Day Fun Run
It’s a Pajama Party in Richmond Beach
By Teresa Pape
RBCA Executive Director
Sleep, run, eat, repeat. It’s time for RBCA’s 15th annual Turkey Day Fun Run taking place at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Plan to arrive between 8:30am and 9:15am. This year’s theme is Pajama Party!
Due to health and safety guidelines, there will be staggered rolling wave start times. To encourage social distancing, the first wave will begin at 8:45am and then more waves will start every few minutes. Roads along 20th Ave NW will be closed by 8:15am. Please be aware of participants as you arrive and leave the area. Masks will be required at the start and finish lines.
This is a free event, although a $5 donation per participant is encouraged. There is no need to pre-register – simply show up ready to party! Barre 3 of Edmonds will have water waiting for you at the finish while supplies last.
T-shirts sold at the event
Long-sleeve T-shirts commemorating the 2021 Richmond Beach Turkey Day Fun Run will be for sale at the event for $25.
Volunteers are needed
If your teen is still in need of Community Service Volunteer Hours, we can use them to help us with course monitoring and more. For more information, email Executive Director Teresa Pape at execdirector@richmondbeachwa.org.
