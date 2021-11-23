New UW testing site at Fircrest
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
|UW Testing site in Shoreline near Public Health Lab
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
In addition to the North Seattle testing site at 120th and Aurora, UW Medicine has set up a location for COVID-19 testing at Fircrest in Shoreline.
The tent has been pitched on the southwest corner of the site at 15th NE and NE 152nd.
|Follow the signs. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
15230 15th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Sun – Fri 9am - 5:30pm
Holiday hours
Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Testing: Walk-up, no pre-surgery
Info line: 833-562-1212
12040 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Mon-Sat 9am - 5:30pm | Holiday hours
Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Testing: Drive-through and walk-up, no pre-surgery
The UW has multiple testing sites around the area. Information here.
