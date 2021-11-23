New UW testing site at Fircrest

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

UW Testing site in Shoreline near Public Health Lab
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

In addition to the North Seattle testing site at 120th and Aurora, UW Medicine has set up a location for COVID-19 testing at Fircrest in Shoreline.

The tent has been pitched on the southwest corner of the site at 15th NE and NE 152nd.

Follow the signs. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

15230 15th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Sun – Fri 9am - 5:30pm 
Holiday hours

Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Testing: Walk-up, no pre-surgery
Info line: 833-562-1212
Aurora site
12040 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Mon-Sat 9am - 5:30pm | Holiday hours

Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Testing: Drive-through and walk-up, no pre-surgery
The UW has multiple testing sites around the area. Information here.



Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  