Public invited to comment on regulatory actions addressing chemicals in consumer products

There are thousands of chemicals in consumer products that cause environmental problems and harm human health. Ecology’s Safer Products for Washington program is doing something about it. Photo courtesy Department of Ecology.









The 60-day comment period begins November 17, 2021 and the public can provide feedback through the agency’s website







Flame retardants in the enclosures for electric and electronic products, and recreational foam (like in gymnasiums).

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in paints and printing inks, which are created inadvertently during pigment manufacturing.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in carpets and rugs, leather and textile home furniture and furnishings, and treatment sprays for textile and leather products.

Bisphenols in thermal paper (like receipts) and drink can linings.

Alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEs) in laundry detergents.

Phthalates in vinyl flooring and personal care and beauty products.

“Many of the toxic chemicals that get into our bodies, our food, and our environment come from common household products we use every day,” said Darin Rice, who oversees Ecology’s Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction Program. “Our Safer Products team is eyeing regulatory actions on these sets of product-chemical combinations to help cut off the flow of toxics in products at their source, thereby reducing harm to people and the environment while maintaining the valuable services that these consumer products provide.”



The draft regulatory actions include restrictions on:

OLYMPIA – Consumers use hundreds of items every day, many of which contain chemicals that are hazardous to human health or the environment. The Department of Ecology is seeking public input to determine which potentially hazardous chemicals it should regulate in consumer products.