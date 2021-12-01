King County: vaccine availability and verification







It’s now been almost a full month since King County began requiring customers age 12 and older to verify full COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative test to participate in large outdoor public events or indoor entertainment and recreational establishments, such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, and bars.small restaurants and bars (those with seating for fewer than 12 customers) will also be required to comply with the policy. At that point, vaccine verification will be in full effect in King County, aiming to protect customers and workers, preserve local hospital capacity, and help keep businesses open.You can read the full update regarding this policy online: Update on King County's Vaccine Verification Policy Note that the North King County Vaccination Clinic on Greenwood is Shoreline Community College and is run by Shoreline Fire.

Locally, Safeway, Walgreen's, and Costco also provide vaccines. Go to the pharmacy websites to make appointments. Many take walk-ups if you are willing to take a chance you might have to wait.