King County: vaccine availability and verification
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Booster vaccine eligibility: Everyone that is 18 years or older that is fully vaccinated is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.
- Johnson and Johnson vaccine: At least 2 months after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
- Moderna or Pfizer series: At least 6 months after completing the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer series.
Visit the Getting vaccinated in King County page for additional vaccine locations. It sorts locations by ZIP code. Oddly, it only includes Bartells and CVS pharmacies in ZIP codes 98133, 98155, and 98177.
Locally, Safeway, Walgreen's, and Costco also provide vaccines. Go to the pharmacy websites to make appointments. Many take walk-ups if you are willing to take a chance you might have to wait.
Note that the North King County Vaccination Clinic on Greenwood is Shoreline Community College and is run by Shoreline Fire.
Update on King County’s vaccine verification policy
It’s now been almost a full month since King County began requiring customers age 12 and older to verify full COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative test to participate in large outdoor public events or indoor entertainment and recreational establishments, such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, and bars.
On December 6, 2021 small restaurants and bars (those with seating for fewer than 12 customers) will also be required to comply with the policy. At that point, vaccine verification will be in full effect in King County, aiming to protect customers and workers, preserve local hospital capacity, and help keep businesses open.
You can read the full update regarding this policy online: Update on King County's Vaccine Verification Policy
