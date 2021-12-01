Agenda for Shoreline council meeting December 6, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021

The December 6, 2021 Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting includes two action items and one study item.

Action Item 8(a) Action on Ordinance No. 948 – Amending Chapter 15.05, Construction and Building Codes, of the Shoreline Municipal Code, to Provide Amendments to the Washington State Energy Code - Commercial, as Adopted by the State of Washington

Council discussed this topic on August 16 and November 15 of 2021, and indicated general support for an ordinance to limit the use of fossil fuels for commercial construction and multi-family projects over three stories in height since Washington State prohibits local governments from passing electrification ordinances for new residential construction.

Council will consider adoption of proposed Ordinance No. 948 which bans of the use of fossil fuels in new commercial and large multi-family construction projects for space heating and most water heating as well as numerous other increases in energy efficiency requirements.

Action Item 8(b) Action on Ordinance No. 950 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 10.20 Speed Limits

At their November 22, 2021 regular meeting, Council discussed a speed limit reduction of five (5) miles per hour (mph), from 35 mph to 30 mph, for:
  1. N/NE 175th Street from Aurora Avenue N to 15th Avenue NE,
  2. Meridian Avenue N from N 145th Street to NE 205th Street,
  3. 15th Avenue NE from NE 145th Street to NE 175th Street,
  4. Greenwood Avenue N from N 145th Street to NW Innis Arden Way, and
  5. N/NW Richmond Beach Road from 8th Avenue NW to Fremont Avenue N.
Council will consider adding two additional locations for this same speed reduction
  1. 15th Avenue NE between NE 180th Street and NE 196th Street, and
  2. Dayton Ave N between Westminster Way N and Carlyle Hall Road N.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Utility Undergrounding for the 175th Street (Stone to I- 5) Project

Staff is requesting direction from Council on the staff recommendation to include undergrounding of existing overhead utilities as part of the project along N 175th St from Stone Ave N to Interstate 5.

In addition to increased project costs of $1.87M, the undergrounding of electrical system would result in an increase to rate payers of approximately $1.00 per billing period (once every two months) for 25 years.

Proposed electrical undergrounding.
Note: Top Foods is now the Everett Clinic, Trader Joe's and Mud Bay

View the meeting, view staff documents, make comments here

--Pam Cross



