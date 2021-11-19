The Local 104 adds an Outdoor Winter Market on Sundays

The Local 104 Winter Market!

111 Collectibles

Personally collected vintage items and home decor intended to add character, joy and good vibes to your space. Plus, it's good for the planet!



Planet Dot Jewelry

Planet Dot Jewelry based out of Edmonds, Washington. Worker of silver, gold and mixed metals. Smithing confident, organic one of a kind pieces.



and Vermouth tasting

This contemporary vermouth is a blend of citrus and bittersweet orange with crisp white wines – a perfect aperitif when mixed with tonic.



Join us for our first Outdoor Winter Maker's Market. We are excited to bridge the gap between the ending and beginning of the Farmers Market Season.Dress warm! We will be hosting these events under our covered patio every Sunday from noon to 4pm. Reservations for indoor or outdoor dining recommended!We'll be featuring a specialty cocktail from our friends at Martini Fiero, fresh shucked-to-order Oysters until we run out, Vermouth tasting and education.