GoFundMe page set up for local mom killed in collision on 185th Tuesday

A GoFundMe site has been set up for the family of a local mother killed in a three vehicle collision at N 185th and Linden in Shoreline Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021. Her two young girls were in the vehicle and are in the hospital recovering from injuries suffered in the collision.

"With an extremely broken heart we regret to update all who have been touched by Diane, that on the evening of November 16, as Diane was taking her daughter Addison to soccer, the unimaginable happened. We lost Diane in a tragic car accident and Addison and Reagan continue to recover from injuries both physically and mentally.

"With your donation the family will have the means to memorialize and celebrate Diane’s life while also having the financial support to tackle the future expenses to raising and caring for two young children.

"Please remember to keep (her husband) Scott, Addison, and Reagan and their extended family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. And, live your life with kindness and gratitude each and every day, because you simply do not know when it may be your last."