Case updates November 17, 2021
Friday, November 19, 2021
|Delta variant
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 47,352,367 - 107,933 new
- Total deaths 764,473 - 1,301 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 669,378 - 1,663 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,055 - 86 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 20.2%
- Total deaths 9,086 - 30 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 160,578 - 318 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,688 - 13 new
- Total deaths 2,065 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,525 - 99 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,842 - 1 new
- Total deaths 511 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,508 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 246 - 1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 537 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
