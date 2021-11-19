The Conch - Weekend Sounds - 11/19 to 11/21
Friday, November 19, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene
By Jarred Swalwell
11/19 FRIDAY
Aurora Borealis – The Bel-Reds
Rock-dance trio. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – Teen Cat, Lark Vs. Owl and Dragontail Peak
Rock out with Teen Cat, chill a bit with the moddy dark sounds of Lark Vs. Owl and cap it all off with straight up rockin' with Dragontail Peak. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Lee Oskar and Friends
Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, manufacturer and lifelong musical explorer. and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider” and “Spill the Wine" and many more chart-topping songs from. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8pm.
11/20 SATURDAY
Aurora Borealis – Emerald City Horns
Emerald City Horns Is a Seattle area 10 piece band- featuring an explosive 4 horn section that drives the sound home, a tight rhythm section, and a lead singing frontman that loves to work a crowd! The band consists of accomplished musicians with loads of entertainment experience and a true love for the great horn driven funk, soul, rock and jazz music of the decades.
Darrell’s Tavern – Cheap Cassettes, The Shaken Growlers and The Swaggerlies
Pop rock Cheap Cassettes are joined by rock trio The Shaken Growlers and a repeat peformance of The Swaggerlies. Rock rock and then some more rock. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, show starts 8pm
The Drumlin - Commuting Crows Orchestra
Jazz night at the Drumlin, and inside on the big stage! Sit back and take in an evening of jazz standards and pandemic originals featuring sax, bass, vibes and violin. All ages, no cover, 8-10pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop - Joan Penney Jazz Band
Joan brings out the best in her jazz audience by selecting and playing charts that are diverse, generational and so full of love and swing that you just have to dance. All ages, $16 by reservation, show starts 8pm.
11/21 SUNDAY
Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam
Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment