The Conch - Weekend Sounds - 11/19 to 11/21

By Jarred Swalwell

Rock-dance trio. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pmRock out with Teen Cat, chill a bit with the moddy dark sounds of Lark Vs. Owl and cap it all off with straight up rockin' with Dragontail Peak. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pmLee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, manufacturer and lifelong musical explorer. and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider” and “Spill the Wine" and many more chart-topping songs from. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

Emerald City Horns Is a Seattle area 10 piece band- featuring an explosive 4 horn section that drives the sound home, a tight rhythm section, and a lead singing frontman that loves to work a crowd! The band consists of accomplished musicians with loads of entertainment experience and a true love for the great horn driven funk, soul, rock and jazz music of the decades.Pop rock Cheap Cassettes are joined by rock trio The Shaken Growlers and a repeat peformance of The Swaggerlies. Rock rock and then some more rock. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, show starts 8pmJazz night at the Drumlin, and inside on the big stage! Sit back and take in an evening of jazz standards and pandemic originals featuring sax, bass, vibes and violin. All ages, no cover, 8-10pmJoan brings out the best in her jazz audience by selecting and playing charts that are diverse, generational and so full of love and swing that you just have to dance. All ages, $16 by reservation, show starts 8pm.