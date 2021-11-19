95% of King County employees are vaccinated
Friday, November 19, 2021
- 14,088 are vaccinated (95%)
- 569 are in the accommodation process
- 3 are not in compliance
- 48 employees have separated for noncompliance
For the 569 in the accommodation process, if an exemption is determined to not be able to be accommodated, the employee would have two weeks to begin the vaccination process or they will be separated from the county.
These requests are reviewed on an individual basis, weighing all the unique circumstances of the exemption request and the duties of the employee’s job.
