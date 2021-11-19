95% of King County employees are vaccinated

Friday, November 19, 2021

King County Executive Dow Constantine's office reports that as of November 16, 2021 more than 95% of King County's 14,806 employees are vaccinated.
 
  • 14,088 are vaccinated (95%)
  • 569 are in the accommodation process
  • 3 are not in compliance
  • 48 employees have separated for noncompliance

For the 569 in the accommodation process, if an exemption is determined to not be able to be accommodated, the employee would have two weeks to begin the vaccination process or they will be separated from the county.

These requests are reviewed on an individual basis, weighing all the unique circumstances of the exemption request and the duties of the employee’s job.



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  