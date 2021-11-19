95% of King County employees are vaccinated

King County Executive Dow Constantine's office reports that as of November 16, 2021 more than 95% of King County's 14,806 employees are vaccinated.

14,088 are vaccinated (95%)

569 are in the accommodation process

3 are not in compliance

48 employees have separated for noncompliance





For the 569 in the accommodation process, if an exemption is determined to not be able to be accommodated, the employee would have two weeks to begin the vaccination process or they will be separated from the county.





These requests are reviewed on an individual basis, weighing all the unique circumstances of the exemption request and the duties of the employee’s job.









