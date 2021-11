Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 22, 2021

2021 Shoreline City Council

N/NE 175th Street from Aurora Avenue N to 15th Avenue NE

Meridian Avenue N from N 145th Street to NE 205th Street

15th Avenue NE from NE 145th Street to NE 175th Street

Greenwood Avenue N from N 145th Street to NW Innis Arden Way

N/NW Richmond Beach Road from 8th Avenue NW to Fremont Avenue N













The agenda for the November 22, 2021 Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes two action items and two study items.There will be public comment after the staff presentation and before the Council discussion.At its November 8th meeting, the City Council reviewed and discussed the proposed 2022 State Legislative Priorities. For 2022, staff proposes the continuation of efforts to secure funding and/or other legislative support for: a bike/pedestrian bridge at N 148th Street; planning support, in collaboration with partner cities, for a regional crisis triage center; and increased investment in behavioral health and misdemeanor court diversion.After additional review based on Council feedback from the January 4th discussion, staff has developed proposed amendments to SMC Chapter 10.20 Speed Limits for Council consideration, which proposes a speed limit reduction of five (5) miles per hour (mph), from 35 mph to 30 mph, for five of the six study corridors including:Analysis of the sixth corridor, 15th Avenue NE from NE 180th Street to NE 196th Street resulted in a recommendation to retain the existing speed limit. Council retains the authority to lower the speed limit on this segment if it chooses.The last update to the TMP was in 2011. Staff will provide Council with an overview of the TMP update progress, a summary of public Outreach Series 2, a refresher on the Vision and Goals, a review of draft project evaluation framework, and an outline of next steps.Full agenda, staff documents, links to attend meeting virtually, make comments HERE