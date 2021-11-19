Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 22, 2021
Friday, November 19, 2021
|2021 Shoreline City Council
Action Item 8(a) Appointment of Pro and Con Committee Members for City of Shoreline Proposition 1: General Obligation Bonds for Parks, Improvements and Park Land Acquisitions
There will be public comment after the staff presentation and before the Council discussion.
Action item 8(b) Adopting the 2022 State Legislative Priorities
At its November 8th meeting, the City Council reviewed and discussed the proposed 2022 State Legislative Priorities. For 2022, staff proposes the continuation of efforts to secure funding and/or other legislative support for: a bike/pedestrian bridge at N 148th Street; planning support, in collaboration with partner cities, for a regional crisis triage center; and increased investment in behavioral health and misdemeanor court diversion.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 950 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 10.20 Speed Limits
After additional review based on Council feedback from the January 4th discussion, staff has developed proposed amendments to SMC Chapter 10.20 Speed Limits for Council consideration, which proposes a speed limit reduction of five (5) miles per hour (mph), from 35 mph to 30 mph, for five of the six study corridors including:
- N/NE 175th Street from Aurora Avenue N to 15th Avenue NE
- Meridian Avenue N from N 145th Street to NE 205th Street
- 15th Avenue NE from NE 145th Street to NE 175th Street
- Greenwood Avenue N from N 145th Street to NW Innis Arden Way
- N/NW Richmond Beach Road from 8th Avenue NW to Fremont Avenue N
Study Item 9(b) Discussion of the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) Update
The last update to the TMP was in 2011. Staff will provide Council with an overview of the TMP update progress, a summary of public Outreach Series 2, a refresher on the Vision and Goals, a review of draft project evaluation framework, and an outline of next steps.
Full agenda, staff documents, links to attend meeting virtually, make comments HERE
