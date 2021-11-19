Waterfront Seattle construction update





Through the wind and rain, we are thankful to our team, neighbors and people traveling along the waterfront for their work and patience while we safely completed changes on Alaskan Way over the weekend!





New pedestrian area looking south at the west side of Alaskan Way S near Yesler Way.





It was worth the work as we now have new southbound lanes, including a transit lane, new sidewalks, new crosswalks and a portion of the brand new bike facility on the west side of Alaskan Way open in Pioneer Square.











