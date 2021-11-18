Highways in Whatcom, Skagit counties remain closed due to flooding

Photo courtesy Whatcom County

Floodwaters are receding in Whatcom and Skagit counties, allowing WSDOT to assess and reopen some state highways. However, many highways remain closed even if water no longer covers the roadway. WSDOT still needs to assess each area that was flooded to be sure each highway is safe for travel.









What drivers should do:

If you encounter a water-covered roadway, "Turn around, don't drown."

Do not drive through standing water. Not only is it difficult to tell the condition of the road is underneath the water, it only takes 6 inches of water on the roadway for vehicles to stall and 12 inches of water to carry a vehicle off the roadway.

Observe all "Road Closed" signs - they are put in place for your safety.

Be alert. WSDOT crews, local public works, emergency responders and utility crews are working to clear and reopen roads as quickly and safely as possible. What's next In some areas highways have had sections washed away; in others they could be undermined so the pavement looks fine, but there is no ground underneath to support it. WSDOT crews are checking these as quickly as possible.





WSDOT crews will continue to assess its highways as waters recede. If a highway is safe for travel, we will reopen it. If a highway needs repairs, we will plan for and make the repairs.



