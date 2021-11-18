Shoreline UnderGround Holiday Market this Saturday
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Shoreline UnderGround Holiday Market
This Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10am-6pm
Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Lot
Looking for local, handmade, unique gifts for this holiday season? ShoreLake Arts has teamed up with the Shoreline Farmers Market and the City of Shoreline to bring you the Underground Holiday Market at the Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot (open air).
80+ invited artists, crafters, farmers all under one roof. Start your holiday shopping in Shoreline to find that perfect hand-crafted gift. Other event highlights include live music, food trucks, and wreath making workshops (info below).
We still have space in our 12pm and 1pm wreath making workshop! Join our 'Contemporary Textile Wreath Making' workshop with artist Allyce Wood. Combine traditional floral arrangement techniques with contemporary aesthetics to create beautifully contemporary holiday wreaths!
The Shoreline UnderGround Holiday Market will feature holiday music and performances from a handful of amazing local artists. Enjoy your holiday shopping and browsing as you listen to live musical acts including:
Musical Guest Lineup:
- 11am - Jeannie Rak
- 12pm - Cascade Cody
- 1pm - The Dickens Carolers
- 2pm - Sarah Brunner
- 3pm - Magic Key Music
As you come out and support the arts, be sure to plan ahead! Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result (12+) required to enter the market.
Thank you for supporting local artists and farmers and shopping small this holiday season!
Please contact us should you have any questions. Email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
Thank you to our partners for helping to make this such a collaborative event this year! The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Farmers Market!
Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N. Parking garage is immediately north of city hall and the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.
0 comments:
Post a Comment