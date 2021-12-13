LFP Holiday Market from Third Place Commons on Sunday, December 19th 10am to 2pm









Both artisans and food vendors are still be added to the roster, so check the



So start making your lists and checking them twice because it all happens this Sunday, December 19th in the regular market location, the parking lot of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park.



And while you’re planning for the weekend, be sure to check out the last weekend of live music for the year this Friday and Saturday night from 7-9pm at Third Place Commons. It’s a great line-up!



On Friday, December 17th, the always awesome Ranger and the Re-Arrangers will take the stage with their violin-led acoustic jazz combo featuring upbeat, high-energy swinging strings that always please. You’ll find farmers like Garden Treasures, Well Fed Farms, and Sidhu Farms, sweet treats from Doll House Baked Goods and Pete’s Perfect Toffee, “adult” beverages from Lopez Island Vineyards, Greenwood Cider, and Amantikir Coffee, plus Wilson Fish, La Pasta, Cascade Valley Farm (aka Rainier Salsa), and more!Both artisans and food vendors are still be added to the roster, so check the Third Place Commons website for the full, most up-to-date list And while you’re planning for the weekend, be sure to check out thethis Friday and Saturday night from 7-9pm at Third Place Commons. It’s a great line-up!s will take the stage with their violin-led acoustic jazz combo featuring upbeat, high-energy swinging strings that always please.





Then on Saturday, December 18th, things heat up even more with the North Seattle Jazz Orchestra. Each of these bands is a sure-fire crowd pleaser, so why not stop by both nights for some musical inspiration that’s perfect for the season?



Find out more about these events and everything happening at Third Place Commons by visiting the online calendar at



– a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Find out more about these events and everything happening at Third Place Commons by visiting theat Third Place Commons.org/calendar Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.







