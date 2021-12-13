Shoreline families with young children invited to a family fun event Wednesday evening

An Evening of Tidings and Traditions for all Shoreline area families is offered to the community on Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm.



Families with children ages 3 to 12 are especially invited to sing Christmas carols, enjoy snacks, and even hear from some roving shepherds.









The evening is free. No reservations are necessary. The event will be held in the church’s gymnasium, located at



For additional information, call 206-363-1466.



The community is also invited to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:00pm.







Hosted by Berean Bible Church, it will truly be a family Christmas Celebration with music, games, and Christmas crafts.