Shoreline families with young children invited to a family fun event Wednesday evening

Monday, December 13, 2021

An Evening of Tidings and Traditions for all Shoreline area families is offered to the community on Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm.

Hosted by Berean Bible Church, it will truly be a family Christmas Celebration with music, games, and Christmas crafts.
 
Families with children ages 3 to 12 are especially invited to sing Christmas carols, enjoy snacks, and even hear from some roving shepherds. 

Help your child make an ornament and glitter slime, and just have a fun evening.

The evening is free. No reservations are necessary. The event will be held in the church’s gymnasium, located at 2345 North 185th at the corner of First Avenue NE. Park on the west side of the church and enter at the lower level for the gym.

For additional information, call 206-363-1466.

The community is also invited to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:00pm.



