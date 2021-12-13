Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season
Monday, December 13, 2021
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is hosting the 1st Annual Holiday Fudge Sale as a fundraiser.
Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint - packaged in half-pound white gift boxes.
You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up your fudge during these hours 8:30am to 4:30pm except as noted for Friday, which is 8:30am to 1pm:
- Thursday the 16th
- Friday the 17th - 8:30am to 1pm
- Monday the 20th
- Tuesday the 21st
You can also have your order delivered to your car by calling the Center at 206-365-1536 for ordering and payment.
0 comments:
Post a Comment