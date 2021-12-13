

Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season. It's perfect for giving (and even better for getting). Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season. It's perfect for giving (and even better for getting).





Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is hosting the 1st Annual Holiday Fudge Sale as a fundraiser.





Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint - packaged in half-pound white gift boxes.





You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up your fudge during these hours 8:30am to 4:30pm except as noted for Friday, which is 8:30am to 1pm:

Thursday the 16th

Friday the 17th - 8:30am to 1pm

Monday the 20th

Tuesday the 21st

You can also have your order delivered to your car by calling the Center at 206-365-1536 for ordering and payment.







