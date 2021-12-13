Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season

Monday, December 13, 2021


Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season. It's perfect for giving (and even better for getting).

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is hosting the 1st Annual Holiday Fudge Sale as a fundraiser.

Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint - packaged in half-pound white gift boxes.

You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up your fudge during these hours 8:30am to 4:30pm except as noted for Friday, which is 8:30am to 1pm:
  • Thursday the 16th
  • Friday the 17th - 8:30am to 1pm
  • Monday the 20th
  • Tuesday the 21st
You can also have your order delivered to your car by calling the Center at 206-365-1536 for ordering and payment.


