Call for Community Participation: 2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival

Monday, December 13, 2021
2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival
Call for Community Participation!
Applications Due: Mid-January
Join us to celebrate Lunar New Year. One night at Monka Brewing and Uplift Climbing in Shoreline. Enjoy hundreds of lanterns, celebrate the year of the Tiger, music and dance performances, craft workshops, Asian and Asian-fusion food stalls/trucks, a brew from Monka, and more.
We are seeking Food Trucks, Visual Artists, Performing Artists for our newly established Lantern Festival on February 12, 2022.
Application Info Below:
Food Trucks Are you a Food Truck in the greater Seattle area that serves Asian Or Asian-fusion food? Deadline to apply: January 15, 2021 - Payment due by January 30, 2022
Artists We are looking for visual artists who self-identify as Asian who are interested in displaying their artwork at Monka Brewing for the months of February - March. Deadline to apply: January 15, 2022.
Performers Seeking performing artists who self-identify as Asian, or practice traditional Asian music and/or dance forms to perform at the Lantern Festival. Deadline to apply: January 15, 2022.
Sponsorship Are you interested in sponsoring the Lantern Festival? We offer a variety of ways to get involved with individuals, groups, and organizations. Deadline to register: January 15, 2022
Volunteer ShoreLake Arts is a non-profit organization based in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Our volunteers make these events possible. We need help with set-up, info tables, workshops, clean-up and more! Register your interest by: February 1, 2022
The event will be held at Monka Brewing and Uplift Climbing
17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 3pm - 8pm
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
Vaccine verification is required for all guests/vendors/staff ages 12+ in accordance with the King County public events mandate. Everyone in a party (ages 12+) must present proof of full vaccination* upon entry.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
