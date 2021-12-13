Call for Community Participation: 2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival

2022 ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival

Call for Community Participation!





Applications Due: Mid-January

We are seeking Food Trucks, Visual Artists, Performing Artists for our newly established Lantern Festival on February 12, 2022.

Join us to celebrate Lunar New Year. One night at Monka Brewing and Uplift Climbing in Shoreline. Enjoy hundreds of lanterns, celebrate the year of the Tiger, music and dance performances, craft workshops, Asian and Asian-fusion food stalls/trucks, a brew from Monka, and more.Application Info Below:Are you a Food Truck in the greater Seattle area that serves Asian Or Asian-fusion food? Deadline to apply: January 15, 2021 - Payment due by January 30, 2022We are looking for visual artists who self-identify as Asian who are interested in displaying their artwork at Monka Brewing for the months of February - March. Deadline to apply: January 15, 2022.Seeking performing artists who self-identify as Asian, or practice traditional Asian music and/or dance forms to perform at the Lantern Festival. Deadline to apply: January 15, 2022.