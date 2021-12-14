Registration still open for Berean church youth basketball league
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
|League photos by Bob Junell
The family-friendly Berean Bible Church basketball league focuses on teamwork, fun, and basketball fundamentals. The basketball program is open to all students in grades 3 through 12.
Students from Shoreline and nearby communities have the opportunity to learn the game with experienced coaches and play every Saturday from January 8 through March 5, 2022 in the Berean church gymnasium at 2345 N 185th St, Shoreline 98133.
The price is $45 for the first player and $25 for each additional family member playing for the 2022 season.
Registration and information at https://www.berean-shoreline.org/youth-basketball-league/
For additional information, contact Berean Bible Church at 206-363-1466 or Dan Royal, league director at 206-399-4421.
