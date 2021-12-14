Registration still open for Berean church youth basketball league

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

League photos by Bob Junell

The family-friendly Berean Bible Church basketball league focuses on teamwork, fun, and basketball fundamentals. The basketball program is open to all students in grades 3 through 12. 

Students from Shoreline and nearby communities have the opportunity to learn the game with experienced coaches and play every Saturday from January 8 through March 5, 2022 in the Berean church gymnasium at 2345 N 185th St, Shoreline 98133.

The price is $45 for the first player and $25 for each additional family member playing for the 2022 season.

Registration and information at https://www.berean-shoreline.org/youth-basketball-league/

For additional information, contact Berean Bible Church at 206-363-1466 or Dan Royal, league director at 206-399-4421.



Posted by DKH at 1:24 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  