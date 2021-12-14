Local student graduates Magna Cum Laude from Minnesota State University
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
|Minnesota State Mankato
Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,276 Degrees at end of Fall Semester in a ceremony on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Among them was north Seattle resident Rodolfo Martinez, who earned a Batchelor of Science in Technical Communication, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,546 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
