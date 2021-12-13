Shoreline Parks For All at Sky Nursery Thursday from 5-6pm
Monday, December 13, 2021
Join us to learn more about our efforts and how every contribution will help spread the word and turn out the vote.
Can't attend? Donate today! shorelineparksprop1.com
Prop 1 has the same, inspiring package of park projects that you supported in April 2021. So why are we voting again? Because not enough voters participated, and we have to try again.
It's so important that our community understands how we got here - and you can help!
Enjoy Sky Nursery in its festive finery!
Pick up a last-minute gift, or the perfect ornament to complete your tree.
Sky Nursery is at 18528 Aurora Ave N.
