Shoreline Parks For All at Sky Nursery Thursday from 5-6pm

Monday, December 13, 2021

Shoreline Parks for All will be at Sky Nursery for an hour on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5 to 6pm with information about the Shoreline Prop 1 parks bond campaign.

Join us to learn more about our efforts and how every contribution will help spread the word and turn out the vote. 
Can't attend? Donate today! shorelineparksprop1.com  
Prop 1 has the same, inspiring package of park projects that you supported in April 2021. So why are we voting again? Because not enough voters participated, and we have to try again. 
It's so important that our community understands how we got here - and you can help!

Enjoy Sky Nursery in its festive finery!

Pick up a last-minute gift, or the perfect ornament to complete your tree.

Sky Nursery is at 18528 Aurora Ave N



Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  