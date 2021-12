Scene on the Sound: Amid whitecaps, the Grasp sails out

--Thanks to Wikipedia for this information

Grasp was laid down on 30 March 1983 by Peterson Builders, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin launched on 2 May 1985; and commissioned on 14 December 1985 as USS Grasp (ARS-51). [1] [2] Grasp is the second ship of the newest auxiliary rescue and salvage class of vessels constructed for the US Navy. The rugged construction of this steel-hulled vessel, combined with her speed and endurance, make Grasp well-suited for rescue and salvage operations throughout the world. The hull below the waterline is ice-strengthened.