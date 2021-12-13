With the high school Winter Sports season just underway, here’s a spotlight on the top performers from the Shorecrest Fall Sports season.



Award winners for "Athlete of the Season" - as voted on by Shorecrest coaches





Anna Knyphausen - Volleyball Anna Knyphausen - Volleyball





Anna was a 3 year starter for the Lady Scots Volleyball team, and this season she was a captain.





She was named 2nd team All Wesco and nominated 2x for Player of the Week with the Herald newspaper.





She finished in the top ten in the state for the season with 50 solo blocks (155 total blocks), averaged 13 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs per match.





Anna was voted Offensive Player of the year on the team.





This Senior has put in the work during the off season and continued to be a wonderful role model for the up and coming underclassmen.













Carson Christensen - Football Carson Christensen - Football





Senior/Team Captain/ 3 Year Letterman. First Team All-Wesco Quarterback Selections (2020 and 2021).





Was the Scots Dual-Threat QB, leading the league in Passing yardage with 1,879 and 12 TD’s. Was also the Scots leading rusher, finishing the season ranked 3rd in Wesco South with 675 yards and 10 Touchdowns.





His combined 2,554 yards from scrimmage, and 22 TD’s, were the top marks in Wesco.





He was the unanimous, All-League QB selection this season.



