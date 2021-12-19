The Local 104 last holiday market today from noon to 4pm

Sunday, December 19, 2021


The Local 104 holds its final Winter Market of the season today, Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Thanks to all of the incredible Makers and Artisans who made the market amazing. And to the awesome community for showing up to support BIPOC, independent and locally owned businesses this holiday season.
 
This week they are serving up fresh @hamahamaoysters, zeppole, unique wine flight and their regular dinner menu from noon - 8pm.

Join us for our Winter Market from noon - 4pm. Meet this weeks makers!
@lierreworks
@auntymonstera
@corazon_candles
@honoresskincare
@the.rusticpup
@rustedelementdesign
@kibbi_e
@clayjude.jewelry
@stboxsea



Posted by DKH at 12:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  