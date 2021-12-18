Aegis Living Shoreline hosts annual 2021 Winterfest celebration for employees

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Chris Corrigall and Anna Rogers 

This past Friday, December 17, 2021 Aegis Living Shoreline hosted Winterfest, an annual celebration for Aegis employees to celebrate the season together, and “shop” for items that have been purchased by the company.

From left: Maribel Rosal, Bernice Serwaa, Jocelyn Escobar Barrientos, Rose Funk, Rachelle Dato

This year every employee chose from a variety of gift cards and from a selection of toys for children.

“Winterfest is a tradition that allows us to soak in the spirit of generosity during the holiday season and give back to our staff who truly give their all to support our residents,” said Kaylan Moore, General Manager at Aegis Living Shoreline. 

From left: Genet Tishome, Badou Jeng, Tigist Tadesse, Beruk Tesfaye, Muhammed Waggeh

“We want them to know how much we appreciate their dedication every year, but particularly over the past few years.” 
 
Resident Dog: Elle
Aegis Living has a long history of celebrating and supporting its employees to create healthy, happy communities. 

You can learn more about Aegis’ commitment to giving back here

Aegis Living Shoreline is located on 1st Ave NE, across from Twin Ponds Park.



