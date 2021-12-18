Case updates December 16, 2021 - omicron cases are surging - eligible people urged to get boosters





Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.





COVID-19 Updates

United States

Total cases 50,479,372 - 156,415 new

Cases in past 7 days - 856,078

Total deaths 800,939 - 1,089 new

Washington State

Total confirmed cases 702,983 - 1,825 new

Total hospitalizations 44,136 - 69 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.0%

Total deaths 9,674 - 21 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10



King county Total confirmed cases 168,739 - 660 new

Cases in past 7 days - 2,129

Total hospitalizations 8,937 - 13 new

Total deaths 2,136 - 3 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Seattle Total confirmed cases 42,097 - 221 new

Cases in past 7 days - 673

Total hospitalizations 1,882 - 0 new

Total deaths 523 - 2 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,697 - 17 new

Cases in past 7 days - 41

Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new

Total deaths 114 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 594 - 8 new

Cases in past 7 days - 15

Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH







