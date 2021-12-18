Case updates December 16, 2021 - omicron cases are surging - eligible people urged to get boosters

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Omicron infections are increasing and expected to exceed Delta. 

Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.

COVID-19 Updates
 

United States  

  • Total cases 50,479,372 - 156,415 new  
  • Cases in past 7 days - 856,078   
  • Total deaths 800,939 - 1,089 new   


Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 702,983  - 1,825 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 44,136  -  69 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.0%
  • Total deaths 9,674  - 21 new   

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 168,739 -  660 new     
  • Cases in past 7 days - 2,129  
  • Total hospitalizations 8,937 -   13 new  
  • Total deaths 2,136 -  3 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 42,097  -  221 new     
  • Cases in past 7 days - 673  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,882  -   0 new    
  • Total deaths 523  -   2 new  
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,697 -   17 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 41    
  • Total hospitalizations 254 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 114 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 594 - 8 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 15   
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


