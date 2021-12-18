Case updates December 16, 2021 - omicron cases are surging - eligible people urged to get boosters
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 50,479,372 - 156,415 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 856,078
- Total deaths 800,939 - 1,089 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 702,983 - 1,825 new
- Total hospitalizations 44,136 - 69 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.0%
- Total deaths 9,674 - 21 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 168,739 - 660 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 2,129
- Total hospitalizations 8,937 - 13 new
- Total deaths 2,136 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 42,097 - 221 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 673
- Total hospitalizations 1,882 - 0 new
- Total deaths 523 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,697 - 17 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 41
- Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new
- Total deaths 114 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 594 - 8 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 15
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
