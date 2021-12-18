Graduation Day for new LFP officer

Saturday, December 18, 2021

LFP Police Chief Mike Harden (right) shakes hands with new officer Juan Robles
Photo courtesy Lake Forest Park Police Department 

Congratulations to former Recruit now Officer Juan Robles.

On Friday, December 17, 2021 he graduated from the basic law enforcement academy, which is 18 weeks (720hrs) of basic law enforcement training. 

Starting next week, he will begin his 3-month field training program. 

We are honored to have him on board with LFPPD and part of our community. We are all excited for Ofc. Robles and his family!


