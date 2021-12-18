Destinations: Kringles Filling Station Holiday Experience
Saturday, December 18, 2021
The Kringles brothers, Sparky and Otis, invite you and your family to capture the spirit of the holidays at Kringle’s Filling Station at 8211 Aurora Ave in Seattle.
Get the ultimate holiday photo of your entire crew in a one-of-a-kind sleigh, a 1972 Volkswagen Thing, and then enjoy a steaming cup of hot chocolate from one of our very special gas pumps.
Keep the fun going in our garage by challenging your friends and family to Christmas Ski Ball and Holiday Karaoke. Check out all our Insta-worthy photo ops and other games and entertainment.
The garage is only open for the holidays - to December 24, 2022.
The Details:
- Admission: $10 per person, children 5 and under are free - includes access to the Game Garage with Ski-Ball, other games, Holiday Karaoke and a chance to explore Otis and Sparky's private office.
- Add-on photo package: starts at $35 per group - includes hot chocolate for the family (usually $4 a cup)
- Contact us for private events at the Filling Station - info@kringlesfillingstation.com
- Tickets are available on their website - www.kringlesfillingstation.com
