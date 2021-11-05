Gesa Rep, Brandon Allison

SPSF ED, Cindy Pridemore

SSD Supt, Susana Reyes

Gesa Branch Manager, Lynnwood Gabe Navaja

Shoreline Public Schools Foundation is named as a recipient of Gesa Credit Union's Local Heroes Grant Award

The Foundation will fund Shorewood’s 2022 Write and Ready College Workshop with this award.





As one of 23 recipients in Washington state, the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation received $5000 in funding.





“Gesa recognizes and appreciates our local heroes who serve our communities across Washington state,” said Richard Waddle, Executive Vice President of Gesa Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to honor the invaluable work that the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation has done, and we thank them for their selfless efforts in serving our community.”

Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Program provides grants to organizations that support local heroes including firefighters, law enforcement, teachers and veterans in the state of Washington.





“For being free to all students, this workshop is incredible. This workshop feels like a top-tier college process, AND it was easily accessible to all students. The effort that Ms. Stephens and everyone else involved put into this workshop totally showed and does not go unnoticed by the students. This is an EXCELLENT use of donations.” ~ Shorewood Student

