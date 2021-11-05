Red Sky Gallery begins gift show with reception honoring Wonderland on Saturday

Forget supply chain problems and do your holiday shopping locally. Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center has unique art and jewelry for your gift-giving needs.





The opening reception is this Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 4 - 6pm. A silent auction will benefit Wonderland Children's Services - a Shoreline based organization that helps 0-3 aged children with developmental delays.





Wonderland recently opened Hope Rising, a clinic in Lynnwood specifically for children born with drug and alcohol issues. The clinic is unique in the country.





Red Sky is on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.















