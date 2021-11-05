Steve Hanson appointed as interim President of Shoreline Community College

Steve Hanson, Interim President

Shoreline Community College At an October 27, 2021, special meeting, the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees identified the College's next leader to serve in the Interim President appointment.





Effective November 15, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Steve Hanson will serve as Interim President of Shoreline Community College, while the College completes a national search for the next permanent President.





"Our campus community heartily welcomes Mr. Hanson," said Phillip King, Acting President of Shoreline Community College. "Looking forward, Steve will be great as our interim president and the entire college is eager to work with him. Shoreline Community College is a place full of opportunities, both personally and professionally for our staff and students."





Interim President Hanson shared that “it is an honor and privilege to serve as Shoreline Community College’s interim president. I look forward to working in partnership with Shoreline’s remarkable faculty and staff as we continue our shared commitment to inclusive excellence in teaching and learning, student success, and community engagement.”

Interim President Hanson joins the College after a robust selection process which included a campus open forum and interviews with constituency leads and two Board of Trustee members. With over thirty years of administrative and teaching experience, including positions as President, Executive Vice President for Instruction, Dean, Division Chair, and Department Head, the College looks forward to welcoming Interim President Hanson to an executive leadership role.











