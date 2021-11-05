Did you have comics or collectibles stolen recently? Seattle Police may have them
Friday, November 5, 2021
Seattle Police
A large cache of collectibles are Far From Home, having been taken by thieves and recovered by Seattle police during an October investigation. Now detectives are trying to find their Origins and return them to their rightful owner.
Officers investigating a stolen box truck in October recovered multiple containers full of vintage comic books, Pop! figurines, and action figures. Detectives followed several leads in an attempt to track down the owner of the items, but came up short of their Endgame (returning them).
If you believe these items may be yours, or know someone who recently lost a number of similar items in a theft, please contact detectives with some proof of ownership so we can give these items a proper Homecoming. If you have any similar items in storage, but haven’t checked on them recently, please do so. If anything’s missing, please make a report.
If no one claims these items, we, by policy have to destroy them. Help save these comics and collectibles from an Apocalypse and contact detectives at SPDGIU@Seattle.gov and reference case number 2021-276209.
