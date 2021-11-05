Did you have comics or collectibles stolen recently? Seattle Police may have them

Friday, November 5, 2021


By Detective Patrick Michaud
Seattle Police

A large cache of collectibles are Far From Home, having been taken by thieves and recovered by Seattle police during an October investigation. Now detectives are trying to find their Origins and return them to their rightful owner.

Officers investigating a stolen box truck in October recovered multiple containers full of vintage comic books, Pop! figurines, and action figures. Detectives followed several leads in an attempt to track down the owner of the items, but came up short of their Endgame (returning them).

If you believe these items may be yours, or know someone who recently lost a number of similar items in a theft, please contact detectives with some proof of ownership so we can give these items a proper Homecoming. If you have any similar items in storage, but haven’t checked on them recently, please do so. If anything’s missing, please make a report.

If no one claims these items, we, by policy have to destroy them. Help save these comics and collectibles from an Apocalypse and contact detectives at SPDGIU@Seattle.gov and reference case number 2021-276209.


Posted by DKH at 4:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  