Shoreline Council seeks volunteers for voters’ pamphlet pro and con committees for Shoreline Proposition 1: General Obligation Bonds Parks Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
Friday, November 5, 2021
|Shoreline seeks volunteers to write statement on parks bond
The measure includes money for park improvements and park land acquisitions.
Accompanying the February ballots will be the King County Voters’ Pamphlet.
The pamphlet will include an explanatory statement from the City that states the effect of the bond measure if approved.
In response will be statements in support and opposition to the ballot measure. State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft the pro and con statements. The committees can have no more than three members each; however, the committees may seek advice from any person or persons. The committees will also have an opportunity to write a rebuttal statement to the other side’s statement.
Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions can fill out an online application. Applications are due by November 18 at 10:00 a.m. The City Council will review the applications and appoint the committee members at its November 22 business meeting.
To learn more about the requirements for the voter’s pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, review the 2022 Jurisdiction Manual at King County Elections.
Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions can fill out an online application. Applications are due by November 18 at 10:00 a.m. The City Council will review the applications and appoint the committee members at its November 22 business meeting.
To learn more about the requirements for the voter’s pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, review the 2022 Jurisdiction Manual at King County Elections.
0 comments:
Post a Comment