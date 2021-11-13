13 year old Einstein student found shot to death in Federal Way

Photo courtesy Federal Way Police According to the According to the Federal Way Mirror

At about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 3 near the 37200 block of 20th Avenue South, Federal Way officers responded to the scene where a deceased person was found in a park.





The person was subsequently identified as an almost 14 year old male who attended Einstein Middle School in Shoreline.





The area where he was found is just south of Wild Waves theme park, about 35 miles from Shoreline.





Cause of death was a gunshot wound and police are investigating it as a homicide. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121.





Locally, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help his mother with end of life expenses.











