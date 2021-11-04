Thursday's election numbers for LFP Council races and Prop 1

Thursday, November 4, 2021

City of Lake Forest Park

Ballots Counted: 4,737

* Registered Voters: 10,364

  • Council position 3 - Jon Lebo has a substantial lead over Stephanie Angelis - 2739 to 1521 (1218)
  • Council position 5 - Tracy Furutani's lead has increased over Maddy Larson  2414 to 1861  (553)
  • Council position 7 - In what was looking like a dead heat yesterday, Larry Goldman is pulling away from Paul Sanford today - 2251 to 2026 (225)
  • Prop 1's chances have not improved today. The Yes vote is 1582 but the No vote is 3093 (1511) 2:1 no to yes.


Posted by DKH at 7:16 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  