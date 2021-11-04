Thursday's election numbers for LFP Council races and Prop 1
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Ballots Counted: 4,737
* Registered Voters: 10,364
- Council position 3 - Jon Lebo has a substantial lead over Stephanie Angelis - 2739 to 1521 (1218)
- Council position 5 - Tracy Furutani's lead has increased over Maddy Larson 2414 to 1861 (553)
- Council position 7 - In what was looking like a dead heat yesterday, Larry Goldman is pulling away from Paul Sanford today - 2251 to 2026 (225)
- Prop 1's chances have not improved today. The Yes vote is 1582 but the No vote is 3093 (1511) 2:1 no to yes.
0 comments:
Post a Comment