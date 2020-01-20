Wrestling: Shorewood sends girls team to Lady Hawk Invitational

Monday, January 20, 2020

Shorewood girls wrestling team
with coach Derek Norton


The Shorewood girls wrestling team went to Mountlake Terrace High School on Saturday and wrestled in the first ever Lady Hawk Invitational.

Cossette Lumsden took 3rd at 105lbs

It was the first tournament of the season for the ladies and no one was quite sure what to expect. 

With only five wrestlers the ladies won twelve matches, 10 by pin, and placed 7th out of twenty-two schools.

The 10 pins were the fourth most of any school there. Leading the way were a pair of freshmen as Cossette Lumsden took 3rd place at 105 pounds and Kiana Yoshimura took 4th place at 190 pounds.

--Clark Norton



