Wrestling: Shorewood sends girls team to Lady Hawk Invitational

Shorewood girls wrestling team

with coach Derek Norton









The Shorewood girls wrestling team went to Mountlake Terrace High School on Saturday and wrestled in the first ever Lady Hawk Invitational.





Cossette Lumsden took 3rd at 105lbs





It was the first tournament of the season for the ladies and no one was quite sure what to expect.

With only five wrestlers the ladies won twelve matches, 10 by pin, and placed 7th out of twenty-two schools.The 10 pins were the fourth most of any school there. Leading the way were a pair of freshmen as Cossette Lumsden took 3rd place at 105 pounds and Kiana Yoshimura took 4th place at 190 pounds.--Clark Norton